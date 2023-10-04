trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2671033
NewsOther Sports
ASIAN GAMES 2023

'Peeche Kyu? Saath Saath Rahenge': Neeraj Chopra's Wholesome Reply To Kishore Jena's 'Will Follow Him' Remarks

Indian javelin throwers, Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena were in a league of their own competing for the gold in a highly engaging men's final. While the rest were merely competing for the sole bronze medal finish.

Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 11:50 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Peeche Kyu? Saath Saath Rahenge': Neeraj Chopra's Wholesome Reply To Kishore Jena's 'Will Follow Him' Remarks Source: Twitter

After winning a silver medal in the men's javelin throw event at the Asian Games on Wednesday, Kishore Jena called 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra his "idol". Neeraj successfully defended his gold medal while Jena broke his personal best in back-to-back throws and came close to Neeraj's season-best throw of 88.88m with his 87.54m in the men's javelin throw final event.

After the event, Jena expressed his happiness over achieving a new personal best and conveyed his admiration for Neeraj. (Who Is Kishore Kumar Jena, Son Of A Farmer Who Won Silver Medal At Asian Games In Men's Javelin Throw, Read His Story Here)

"Neeraj bhai is my idol and I am very happy to achieve my personal best. And after seeing him, I felt like doing my best. And if Neeraj continues to perform like this, I will always follow him," Jena told ANI.

Neeraj who was standing right beside Jena quickly intervened with a heart-touching gesture and said, "Peeche kyu? Saath saath rahenge (Why behind ?, we are together brother)."

Indian javelin throwers, Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena were in a league of their own competing for the gold in a highly engaging men's final. While the rest were merely competing for the sole bronze medal finish.

There was a neck-to-neck competition between two Indian athletes as both players attempted for gold, however, in the end, it was the defending champion who prevailed with his season best of 88.88. While Jena showed his mettle in the event to clinch a silver medal after much competition with Neeraj.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train