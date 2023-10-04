After winning a silver medal in the men's javelin throw event at the Asian Games on Wednesday, Kishore Jena called 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra his "idol". Neeraj successfully defended his gold medal while Jena broke his personal best in back-to-back throws and came close to Neeraj's season-best throw of 88.88m with his 87.54m in the men's javelin throw final event.

After the event, Jena expressed his happiness over achieving a new personal best and conveyed his admiration for Neeraj. (Who Is Kishore Kumar Jena, Son Of A Farmer Who Won Silver Medal At Asian Games In Men's Javelin Throw, Read His Story Here)

"Neeraj bhai is my idol and I am very happy to achieve my personal best. And after seeing him, I felt like doing my best. And if Neeraj continues to perform like this, I will always follow him," Jena told ANI.

Neeraj who was standing right beside Jena quickly intervened with a heart-touching gesture and said, "Peeche kyu? Saath saath rahenge (Why behind ?, we are together brother)."

Indian javelin throwers, Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena were in a league of their own competing for the gold in a highly engaging men's final. While the rest were merely competing for the sole bronze medal finish.

There was a neck-to-neck competition between two Indian athletes as both players attempted for gold, however, in the end, it was the defending champion who prevailed with his season best of 88.88. While Jena showed his mettle in the event to clinch a silver medal after much competition with Neeraj.