PKL Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans, Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage

Pro Kabaddi League's (PKL) ninth season has loved up to the all the hype of the fans as the tournament has already seen really good matches. Hopefully, tonight's matches will also live up to the billing, Tonight, on October 11 (Tuesday), the Haryana Steelers will play Tamil Thalaivas in the first match of the day. In the second match, which will start at night, Patna Pirates will take on Telugu Titans at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Haryana Steelers began then season with a brilliant win over Bengal Warriors. They win by a eight-point margin. The star of the match was Manjeet Singh, who finished with 19 points that included a Super 10.

Tamil Thalaivas's first game finished in a tie vs Gujarat Giants. But the biggest worry for them was the injury to their star player Pawan Sehrawat. He was strecthered off the mat after twisting his right knee and there is update on whether he will play tonight's match.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans will be played on Tuesday, October 11.

Where will the matches between Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches on Tuesday will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the matches between Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Squads

Haryana Steelers Squad: Manjeet, Vinay, Rakesh Narwal, Meetu, Sushil, K Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Joginder Singh Narwal, Jaideep, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohit, Nitin Rawal

Tamil Thalaivas Squad: Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Jatin, Himanshu, Narender, Sagar, M. Abhishek, Ashish Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu Mohit, Sahil, Arpit, Saroha Visvanath V. Thanushan, Laxman mohan K. Abhimanyu

Telugu Titans Squad: Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Dong Geon Lee, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Purna Sing, Sawin, Gaurav Chhikara, Prateek Dahiya, Sohil, Sonu Singh, Baldev Singh Kapil Manuj, Ujjval Singh, Sourav Gulia, Vinod Kumar, Young Chang Ko Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola Arkam Shaikh, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Rohan Singh

Patna Pirates Squad: Sachin Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkataramana Naik Anuj Kumar Monu, Rohit, Neeraj Kumar Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari, Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza, Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sagar Kumar