Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Jaipur Pink Panthers eye strong start to their campaign against U Mumba

U Mumba are set to take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the fifth clash of the seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Monday.

The two sides had battled it out in the final of the inaugural edition of the tournament as well, with the Pink Panthers emerging victorious in that clash. However, the Jaipur Pink Panthers led by Abhishek Bachchan have failed to make their presence felt ever since.

The outfit invested in the addition of quality players in the auction for the seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League who will look to make their presence felt.

The U Mumba registered a confident start to the tournament with an excellent performance against the Telugu Titans in their opening clash. A super 10 from Abhishek Singh and an astute defensive display were major factors behind the win.

Fazel Atrachali, Sandeep Narwal and Abhishek Singh will be the players to watch out for in the U Mumba camp. The corner combination of Atrachali and Narwal has been hailed as one of the best in the league with the duo making their presence felt in the heart of the defence, with eight tackle points between them so far.

The raiders have further stepped up whenever required with Abhishek Singh a top contributor in the lead role along with excellent support from Athul MS and Rohit Baliyan.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, comprise of an exciting squad consisting of the likes of Deepak Narwal, Nilesh Salunke and Deepak Niwas Hooda in the raiding department. Nitin Rawal further offers good backup with his all-rounder skill.

Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Amit Hooda are reliable defenders in the right and left corner making the combination one to watch out for. However, the squad does not have a lot of experience in its ranks which might be an area of concern.