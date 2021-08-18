Saket's Amity International School bags this year's F1 in Schools title

The fourth edition of F1 in Schools India National Finals 2021 presented by STEM Club India and Time of Sports concluded on 14th August 2021.

An official release was shared in this regard, which stated that the National Championships, the team from Amity International School, Saket, titled Team Quantum Racing won the challenge.

The first runners-up were Team Helios Racing, Jodhamal Public School from Jammu followed by Team Visionario Ferrari, Gurukul The School from Ghaziabad. The top three teams will represent India in the upcoming World Finals where teams from over 51 countries will participate for the title.

What is F1 in Schools programme?

F1 in Schools is a Global Educational Initiative by Formula1 for students aged 9-19 who work in teams of 3-6 to design and manufacture a miniature car out of an official F1 model block using CAD/CAM design tools. F1 in Schools is the World's Largest STEM Challenge and currently lives in 51 countries.

This year's National Finals event started with virtual judging followed by Live Races where 300 students interacted with Judges on ZOOM. This year the event was organized online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Even in such a difficult time, the students participated with the same zeal and came up with some brilliant ideas and innovations throughout the event.

Speaking about the conclusion of the event, Mr. Yashraj Singh Country Chief - F1 in Schools India, CEO - Time Of Sports thanked all the parents and schools authority for their support and for showcasing incredible energy.

Mr. Singh said, "The kind of talent we get and we see in the students is just amazing, we are proud of our students for their achievements in the latest F1 in Schools World Finals and also the level of enthusiasm showcased by the students in the F1 in Schools National Finals. When the India chapter of F1 in Schools was formed, we had not perceived such an overwhelming response and participation from all over India. We are thrilled to see so much latent talent in these teenagers. From designing their cars to learn how to get brand associations and promote themselves through marketing. It is not just about this day. It takes one full year of preparation to compete.”