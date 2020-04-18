Shooter Manu Bhaker urges citizens to stay at home amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

As India is currently observing a nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus till May 3, young Indian shooter Manu Bhaker has urged her countrymen to stay at home and take care of their families in order to combat the threat of the novel virus in the country.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, the 18-year-old posted a video of herself wherein she could be seen urging everyone to stay at their respective homes as outside is corona.

“Ghar pe hi rehna, bahar hai corona. Parivar hai pyara, kisi ko nahi khona (Stay at home, outside is Corona. Family is everything, don't lose anyone).”

In March, Bhaker had donated a sum of Rs 1 lakh to Haryana Chief Minister's Relief Fund as a part of her contribution towards the country's fight against the deadly coronavirus that has spread all across the world.

Bhaker had also stressed that saving the lives of the people is what matter the most at the moment and, therefore, everyone should play their part in saving them.

"This is the time when only the lives of the people of the country matter and all of us will have to do what we can to save them. I contribute 1 lakh rupees to the Haryana Corona CARES Fund by myself and hope that you all too Support the country in this hour of disaster by contributing something from the other side," she had tweeted.

यह वह समय है जब सिर्फ़ देश के लोगों का जीवन मायने रखता है और उनको बचाने के लिए हम सबको जो कर सकें करना होगा।मैं अपनीबचतसे Haryana Corona CARES फंड में 1 लाख रुपये का योगदान करती हूं और आशा करती हूँ की आप सब भी अपनी तरफ़ से कुछ ना कुछ योगदान करके आपदा की इस घड़ी में देश का साथ दें pic.twitter.com/gPxOW9SD5E — Manu Bhaker (@realmanubhaker) March 30, 2020

The virus, which was first reported in Wuhan city of China, has so far affected more than 14,300 people in India and claimed the lives of 480 people in the country.