Taliban behead woman volleyball player who was part of Afghanistan's national team – Report

In a horrific incident, the Taliban militants allegedly beheaded a member of Afghanistan’s junior women’s national volleyball team, a coach told the Persian Independent.

In an interview, coach Suraya Afzali (name changed) said a woman player named Mahjabin Hakimi was killed by the Taliban earlier in October, but nobody learned about the gruesome murder as the insurgents had threatened her family not to talk about it.

Notably, Mahjabin played for the Kabul Municipality Volleyball Club before the Afghanistan government was taken over by the Taliban. She was one of the club’s star players. However, a few days back, pictures of her severed head and bloodied neck surfaced on social media.

Also, Afzali revealed that only two of the team’s players were able to escape from the country before the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August. He said that Mahjabin Hakimi, however, was among the many unfortunate women sportspersons who were left behind to be killed by the Taliban.

The coach further claimed that from the time of the Taliban takeover, the militants have tried to identify and hunt down women athletes. He also claimed that the militants are keenly on the look-out for members of the Afghan women’s volleyball team, who competed in foreign and domestic competitions and appeared in media programs in the past.

"All the players of the volleyball team and the rest of the women athletes are in a bad situation and in despair and fear," Afzali told the Persian Independent. "Everyone has been forced to flee and live underground."

The Afghan National Women’s Volleyball Team was first established in 1978. However, due to the civil war followed by Taliban rule, the team ceased operations between 1992 and 2002.