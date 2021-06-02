'Sir moon tod ke, raat khatam kar do': The Great Khali fan comes up with THIS new 'request'

WWE Hall of Famer Dalip Singh Rana, aka The Great Khali has created a sudden buzz on social media platforms. It is not because of the wrestler's antics on Instagram and Facebook or any of his latest interview, but due to the bizarre requests that fans are coming up with on the comment section of the WWE superstar's posts.

Addressing the same in an interview with RJ Himanshu from Radio City, Khali said he's not amused with the comments as he expects funny requests like this are bound to come.

Speaking further Khali also mentioned that most of the responses in his videos are supportive and congratulatory, while few use the platform to ridicule.

Khali then shared a few tips on keeping one fit and said an individual should enjoy the workout session and not put extra stress on the body as it leads to injuries.

He finally signed off with a song and was joined by the RJ. Here is the video:

Meanwhile, popular stand-up comic Abhishek Upmanyu dropped an hilarious comment on the wrestler's post and became the latest member to join this bandwagon. His comments has so fargarnered over 2000 likes. Here is the comment:

In order to get rid of the funny requests by the fans, the WWE Hall of Famer turned off his comment section recently.

The Great Khali, who is a 7-foot-1, 347-pound skyscraper of a man towered over all of the WWE Universe. Khali stood out from everyone and has beaten the likes of internationally known WWE names like 'The Undertaker', Kane, Big Show, John Cena, and Shawn Michaels, and others.

Khali returned to India after retirement in November 2014 and has been training aspiring WWE superstars in his academy in the Punjab city of Jalandhar.