हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Olympic Games

Tokyo inaugurates National Stadium ahead of 2020 Olympics

The new National Stadium in Tokyo was inaugurated on Sunday, six months ahead of the Olympic Games here and it will be used for the first time during the Emperor`s Cup final next month.

Tokyo inaugurates National Stadium ahead of 2020 Olympics
Represenational Image

The new National Stadium in Tokyo was inaugurated on Sunday, six months ahead of the Olympic Games here and it will be used for the first time during the Emperor`s Cup final next month.

With its 68,000-seat capacity and design details that highlight Japan`s taste for nature, the stadium was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe three months after construction started, reports Efe news.

It cost around $1.44 billion to build, slightly under budget. The original proposal for the new stadium was rejected for being too expensive.

Abe said the venue would "leave its mark on history".

The opening ceremony was also attended by the architect behind the project, Kengo Kuma.

It was built on the ground where the old Olympic stadium stood that was used for the 1964 Games. The National Stadium will host the opening and closing ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as well as athletics competitions.

On a press tour, representatives of the team responsible for building the venue said they had used the natural world as inspiration for its design.

The seats are painted in five different colours spread around at random and represent an impressionist depiction of a forest.
 

Tags:
Olympic GamesTokyoShinzo Abe
Next
Story

New Zealand Olympic legend Peter Snell dies aged 80

Must Watch

PT44M50S

Taal Thok Ke: CAA protest: Delhi's Jamia campus turns into battlefield