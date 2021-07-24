हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Pistol shooter Saurabh Chaudhary enters final

Saurabh, the World No. 2, shot 586 in six series to finish among the top 8. His scores read 95, 98, 98, 100, 98, and 97.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Pistol shooter Saurabh Chaudhary enters final
Pistol shooter Saurabh Chaudhary (Source: Twitter)

India's pistol shooter Saurabh Chaudhary finished first in the qualification round to secure a place in the 10m Air Pistol Men’s final event at Tokyo Olympics. Saurabh, the World No. 2, shot 586 in six series to finish among the top 8. His scores read 95, 98, 98, 100, 98, and 97.

Besides leader Saurabh, China's Zhang Bowen (586-18x), German Reitz (584-21x), Ukraine's Pavlo Korostylov (581-15x), Foroughi (580-25x), Korea's Kim Mose (579-20x), Chinese Pang Wei (578-22x) and Mikec (578-21x) have also qualified.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Verma failed to make the cut as he finished 17th with scores of 94, 96, 98, 97, 98, and 92.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tokyo OlympicsSaurabh ChaudharyPistol shooting2020 Olympics
Next
Story

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Harmanpreet, Srijesh shine as India beat New Zealand 3-2 in hockey opener

Must Watch

PT3M32S

Uttar Pradesh: 'Mango Politics' of Rahul Gandhi