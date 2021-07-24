Tokyo Olympics 2020: Pistol shooter Saurabh Chaudhary enters final

India's pistol shooter Saurabh Chaudhary finished first in the qualification round to secure a place in the 10m Air Pistol Men’s final event at Tokyo Olympics. Saurabh, the World No. 2, shot 586 in six series to finish among the top 8. His scores read 95, 98, 98, 100, 98, and 97.

Besides leader Saurabh, China's Zhang Bowen (586-18x), German Reitz (584-21x), Ukraine's Pavlo Korostylov (581-15x), Foroughi (580-25x), Korea's Kim Mose (579-20x), Chinese Pang Wei (578-22x) and Mikec (578-21x) have also qualified.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Verma failed to make the cut as he finished 17th with scores of 94, 96, 98, 97, 98, and 92.