Tokyo Olympics 2020: Virat Kohli congratulates Mirabai Chanu with a special video message – WATCH

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has sent a special message to India’s ace weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who made the nation proud by winning the silver medal in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics in the women’s 49kg category on Saturday (July 24). Kohli had earlier sent his support to all the Indian athletes, who are participating in the Games.

In the video posted by the BCCI on Twitter, Kohli said, “Mirabai Chanu has shouldered the hopes of the nation and converted it into glory. Watch our Indian athletes compete in the Tokyo Olympics.”

Notably, Mirabai Chanu lifted 87 kg in snatch whereas she went on to lift 115 kg in clean and jerk. Chanu lifted a total of 202 kg and thus bagged the Silver medal. Chanu was delighted after creating history for India as she bagged the country’s first medal at the ongoing Games.

In fact, there were huge expectations from Chanu before the Games and she was able to stand tall to the challenge. The Manipur-born Indian didn’t have a great run in Rio Olympics but she was able to turn the tables in Tokyo. Furthermore, it has been reported that Mirabai Chanu stands a chance to win the Gold medal as China’s Zhihui Hou will be tested by Anti-Doping Authorities.

She wrote, “I would like to especially thank Sports Authority of India and TOPS for extending every possible support for my continuous training in the country and abroad. This medal is only possible because of teamwork. Thank you once again SAI”.