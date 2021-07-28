हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics archery: World no 1 stops Pravin Jadhav's superb run, Deepika Kumari still in hunt

Parvin Jadhav had set up the clash after knocking out Russia's and world number two Galsan Bazarzhapov in straight sets.

Tokyo Olympics archery: World no 1 stops Pravin Jadhav&#039;s superb run, Deepika Kumari still in hunt
Indian archer Pravin Jadhav (Twitter)

Indian archer Pravin Jadhav's fantastic run in the Tokyo Olympics came to an end after he went down fighting against USA and world number one Brady Ellison in straight sets in the men's individual 1/16 Elimination round. The Indian, who was taking part in his first Olympics, kept the fight in all the three sets and lost by close margins. 

The first set ended with scores reading 27-28, and similarly the next two sets were also very close with one point separating the duo in the second.  

Parvin set up the clash after knocking out Russia's and world number two Galsan Bazarzhapov in straight sets.  

The windy conditions at the Yumenoshima Park in Tokyo troubled the Russian, who struggled with two 7s and an 8, but the 25-year-old Indian looked calm and composed to wrap it up 6-0.

Jadhav displayed an impressive show in the team events as well.

Meanwhile, world number one Deepika Kumari produced a dominant show against Bhutan's Karma in Women's individual 1/32 elimination round. She wrapped up the contest in straight sets with scores reading 26-23, 26-23, and 27-24. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tokyo Olympics
Next
Story

Tokyo 2020: After withdrawing from team event, Simone Biles now pulls out from final individual all-around competition

Must Watch

PT13M6S

People protest against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf after 'Imran Khan's rigging' in PoK elections