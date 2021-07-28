Tokyo Olympics archery: World no 1 stops Pravin Jadhav's superb run, Deepika Kumari still in hunt

Indian archer Pravin Jadhav's fantastic run in the Tokyo Olympics came to an end after he went down fighting against USA and world number one Brady Ellison in straight sets in the men's individual 1/16 Elimination round. The Indian, who was taking part in his first Olympics, kept the fight in all the three sets and lost by close margins.

The first set ended with scores reading 27-28, and similarly the next two sets were also very close with one point separating the duo in the second.

Parvin set up the clash after knocking out Russia's and world number two Galsan Bazarzhapov in straight sets.

How to start and end with perfect 10s? Pravin Jadhav showed us as he won his first men's individual recurve match against ROC's Galsan Bazarzhapov by 6-0, before going down to world No. 1 - USA's Brady Ellison!

The windy conditions at the Yumenoshima Park in Tokyo troubled the Russian, who struggled with two 7s and an 8, but the 25-year-old Indian looked calm and composed to wrap it up 6-0.

Jadhav displayed an impressive show in the team events as well.

Meanwhile, world number one Deepika Kumari produced a dominant show against Bhutan's Karma in Women's individual 1/32 elimination round. She wrapped up the contest in straight sets with scores reading 26-23, 26-23, and 27-24.