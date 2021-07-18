हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: COVID-19 infections rise as more athletes test positive

An International Olympic Committee member from South Korea had also tested positive for the coronavirus on landing in Tokyo. 

Tokyo Olympics: COVID-19 infections rise as more athletes test positive
A woman walks past Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games signage at the Main Press Center in Tokyo (Photo: Reuters)

TOKYO: Tokyo Olympics organisers on Sunday (July 18) reported three new cases of COVID-19 infection among athletes, up from one new case a day earlier, as the population of the athlete`s village swells ahead of the start of the pandemic-hit Games next week.

Organisers reported 10 new cases connected to the Olympics including media, contractors and other personnel, down from 15 on Saturday.

An International Olympic Committee member from South Korea tested positive for the coronavirus on landing in Tokyo. Ryu Seung-min, a former Olympic athlete, is vaccinated, reflecting the infection risk even from vaccinated attendees.

Infection rates are climbing among the general population of the capital, topping 1,000 new cases for four consecutive days. Polls show many Japanese oppose holding the Games with the influx of overseas visitors it entails.

