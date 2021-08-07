Tokyo Olympics Day 15 India Schedule, Timings: Neeraj Chopra eyes history, Bajrang Punia and Aditi Ashok raise medal hopes

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics Day 15 India Schedule, Timings: India have a shot at three medal opportunities. 

Tokyo Olympics Day 15 India Schedule, Timings: Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia, Aditi Ashok in medal events

Tokyo Olympics, Day 15 India full schedule, timings: As we reach on the closing end of the Tokyo Olympics, India have a shot at three medal opportunities with golfer Aditi Ashok pulling off a major surprise at the Games. India currently have five medals at Tokyo Olympics (two silver and three bronze). 

Aditi Ashok has been in magnificient form and now stands as a strong contender in Women’s Golf for a medal. The golfer, who comes from Bengaluru, is on the verge to create history as she stands very close from becoming the first Indian to win a medal at the Olympics in Golf. The 23-year-old has so far maintained an impressive run as he holds on to the second position in her event.   

While Aditi is currently in action, the Tokyo weather too can work in favour of Aditi. With storm forecast for the next two days, she has the chance to clinch the medal in golf for India if it dampens the play and things remain as it stands now.

Later in the event, Bajrang Punia will vie for the bronze medal in freestyle wrestling, while Neeraj Chopra will aim to end India’s medal drought in athletics.

Here is the schedule for India’s events on August 7 -

Golf

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women’s individual stroke play round 4: 3:00 am IST

Wrestling

Bajrang Punia in men’s 65kg freestyle bronze medal match; either second or third bout after 3:15 pm IST start

Athletics 

Neeraj Chopra in the final of men’s javelin throw: 4:30 pm IST 

