Tokyo Paralympics: Vinod Kumar wins bronze medal, creates Asian record

Vinod Kumar added one more medal in India's tally after the 42-year-old secured a bronze in the Men's Discus Throw F52 finals at the Tokyo Paralympics. Vinod's best attempt was recorded at 19.1m, which also saw him create a new Asian record.

Meanwhile, this was India's third medal of the day. Earlier, Indian paddler Bhavina Patel opened the country's account at the Paralympics and secured a silver medal in women's table tennis finals.

Following her, high jumper Nishad Kumar also won a silver in the final event of his respective category. His 2.06m mark also saw him create a new Asian record in men's high jump T45-T47 category.

Rio Paralympics medalist Deepa Malik hailed Vinod's effort and released a short video sharing anecdotes from his journey. "He took to sports in late 30s and now at 42 years creating an Asian Record and winning a Paralympics medal. True grit and determination," she tweeted.