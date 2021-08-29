हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tokyo Paralympics

Tokyo Paralympics: Vinod Kumar wins bronze medal, creates Asian record

Vinod Kumar's best attempt was recorded at 19.1m, which also saw him create a new Asian record.  

Tokyo Paralympics: Vinod Kumar wins bronze medal, creates Asian record
Vinod Kumar secures India's third medal at Paralympics (Twitter/Tokyo2020hi)

Vinod Kumar added one more medal in India's tally after the 42-year-old secured a bronze in the Men's Discus Throw F52 finals at the Tokyo Paralympics. Vinod's best attempt was recorded at 19.1m, which also saw him create a new Asian record.  

Meanwhile, this was India's third medal of the day. Earlier, Indian paddler Bhavina Patel opened the country's account at the Paralympics and secured a silver medal in women's table tennis finals. 

Following her, high jumper Nishad Kumar also won a silver in the final event of his respective category. His 2.06m mark also saw him create a new Asian record in men's high jump T45-T47 category. 

Rio Paralympics medalist Deepa Malik hailed Vinod's effort and released a short video sharing anecdotes from his journey. "He took to sports in late 30s and now at 42 years creating an Asian Record and winning a Paralympics medal. True grit and determination," she tweeted. 

