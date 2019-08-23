close

Mercedes

Toto Wolff rules out Fernando Alonso's return to Mercedes

Alonso's plans for 2020 looks set as he will participate in Dakar Rally for Toyota. 

Image Credits: Reuters

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has ruled out the possibility of Spanish racing driver Fernando Alonso making a return to Formula One with the Silver Arrows. 

Though Wolff admitted that Alonso is undoubtedly "one of the strongest drivers", the circumstances are not right for him to make a comeback to Mercedes. 

"Fernando is undoubtedly one of the strongest drivers, but after his adventure at Ferrari he no longer had the opportunity to drive a competitive car.The top teams all have their alpha drivers already.  Sometimes it's not enough to be good at driving, you also need to have the right circumstances," Sport24 quoted the Mercedes boss as saying. 

Wolff further admitted that a Mercedes 'dream team' of Alonso alongwith German driver Lewis Hamilton is also  impossible.

"Yes, it is.We don't want to repeat certain stories that happened when the two of them were together at McLaren," he said. 

Earlier this month, 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg had mocked that a petition should be signed to get Alonso in  second Mercedes car next to Lewis.

However, Alonso's plans for 2020 looks set as he will participate in Dakar Rally for Toyota. 

Toyota had earlier revealed that the 38-year-old Spaniard will undergo a testing programme to "familiarise himself" with the event's challenges over the next few months. 

 

 

MercedesToto WolffFormula OneLewis HamiltonNico Rosberg
