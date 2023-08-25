WATCH: Neeraj Chopra Qualifies Paris Olympics 2024 And World Athletics Championships 2023 Final With One MASSIVE Throw

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist and Indian star Neeraj Chopra hasn’t wasted any time to book a ticket to the Paris Olympics 2024. The qualifying mark for Paris Olympics javelin event was set at 85.50m while the automatic qualifying mark for the ongoing World Athletics Championship (WAC) 2023 final was 83m. Neeraj Chopra achieved both with his first throw in Budapest on Friday.

Neeraj Chopra stepped up to the plate in Group A of the javelin event at WAC 2023 and came up with a massive throw of 88.77m to qualify for both the Paris Olympics as well as the WAC final on Sunday with a single attempt.

WATCH Neeraj Chopra’s throw in the World Athletics Championships 2023 javelin qualifying event HERE…

The qualifying cut of the Budapest 2023, the 19th edition of the world athletics championships, men’s javelin throw competition final is set at 83.00 m. Neeraj Chopra was the only javelin thrower from Group A to book an automatic qualifying berth.

Germany’s Julian Weber was next best with a throw of 82.39 while India’s DP Manu is currently in third place 81.31m. All javelin throwers who clear 83m or the 12 best finishers from Group A and B will qualify for Sunday’s final.

Last year, the 25-year-old Tokyo Olympic medalist had won the silver medal at the World Championships in Eugene. Neeraj has already won gold at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. He is also the Diamond League winner.

At least 12 players will be going into the final which will take place on Sunday. India’s Kishore Jena and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem will be participating in Group B.

The 2024 Paris Olympics qualifying mark is 85.50m. The qualifying window began on July 1. Tokyo Olympics champion Chopra has a personal best 89.94, which he had achieved at the Stockholm Diamond League on June 30, 2022.