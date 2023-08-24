trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2653246
NEERAJ CHOPRA WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS 2023

Javelin Throw LIVE | Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem WAC 2023: Olympic Champion Aims To Change Colour Of Medal

Javelin Throw LIVE | Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem World Athletic Championships 2023: India javelin thrower will be in action in Budapest

 

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem. (Source: Twitter/ANI)
Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the first round of the men's javelin event of the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest. Among his biggest rivals will be Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, Jakub Vadlejch among others. Also in action will be India's Kishore Jena. Neeraj will have many targets in mind, including the elusive 90m mark. Neeraj has won plenty of awards but still have not entered the exclusive 90m club. Even Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem had crossed the mark in one of the events in 2022.

It is also true that when Neeraj plays, he does not necessarily keep 90m in his mind. He tried and gives his best after looking at the conditions. Neeraj won the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 and he will be looking to change the colour of the medal this year. The Neeraj vs Arshad battle will add more context to the highly-anticipated men's javelin event.

Follow LIVE Updates from Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin event of World Athletics Championships Here

24 August 2023
22:28 PM

World Athletics Championship LIVE: Neeraj in action tomorrow

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first round of the men's javelin event of the World Championships in which India's Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem will be in action. Watch this space for all latest updates from the match.

