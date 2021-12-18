WFI president defends slapping a wrestler on stage after video goes viral - WATCH

BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has become a major talking point after a video went viral on social media in which he can be seen slapping a young wrestler.

However, a day later, Singh has explained why he lost his cool and he revealed that the youngster was found guilty of doing age fraud in the U-15 Wrestling Championship.

The youngster was then disqualified from the tournament.

"This boy came over to the stage and urged to take part in the championship while he was found guilty of age fraud. I didn`t allow him and politely told him to go down from the stage as we already disqualified 5 more wrestlers who were found guilty of doing age fraud and all they belong from UP, not only from UP, I didn`t allow any player who is over age whether he belongs from Delhi, Haryana or any state, If I start doing this on basis of states then I can`t develop wrestling in country," Singh told ANI.

Singh also said that the young boy took his disqualification on his ego and he jumped up on stage and urged the president to allow him to take part.

The WFI President said that he lost his temper as the boy would not listen to whatever was being told to him repeatedly.

"Our president clearly told that he cannot take part in this but he starts misbehaving with him and starts arguing to let him allow to play as he belongs to his own state UP but he clearly denied him by saying if he allows him to play then he has to give immunity to other states wrestlers," added Vindo Tomar Secretary, Wrestling Federation of India.