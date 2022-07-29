NewsOther Sports
CWG 2022

'What a start': Netizens go crazy as Manika Batra gets off to winning start in CWG 2022, check reacts

Manika Batra, the Indian Table Tennis queen registered her first victory at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday (July 29). The India Olympic medallist thrashed South Africa's Mushfiquh Kalam in a three-set game in just 15 minutes beating her with straight-win of 11-3, 11-2.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 03:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'What a start': Netizens go crazy as Manika Batra gets off to winning start in CWG 2022, check reacts

Manika Batra, the Indian Table Tennis queen registered her first victory at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday (July 29). The India Olympic medallist thrashed South Africa's Mushfiquh Kalam in a three-set game in just 15 minutes beating her with straight-win of 11-3, 11-2.

Social media couldn't keep calm as India's TT queen made a statement on her first day at the CWG 2022. Checkout the reactions below...

Team India now have 2-0 lead in the Women's Team Championship. Earlier, Indian pair of Reeth Tennison and Sreeja Akula beat South African pair in straight set by 11-7 11-7 11-5.

(More to follow)

Live Tv

CWG 2022Manika BatraCommonwealth Games 2022 BirminghamTable TennisWomen's TT

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of rising price of LPG cylinders
DNA Video
DNA: Is LPG Cylinder in India less expensive than other nations?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Pakistan's propaganda on Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan exposed at 44th Chess Olympiad
DNA Video
DNA: Adhir Ranjan controversial statement-- Analysis of the word 'Rashtrapatni'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Indian women's team at T20 match in Commonwealth Games 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Political mischief, a habit of Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is China planning to attack Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Zimbabwe had to introduce gold coins?