Manika Batra, the Indian Table Tennis queen registered her first victory at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday (July 29). The India Olympic medallist thrashed South Africa's Mushfiquh Kalam in a three-set game in just 15 minutes beating her with straight-win of 11-3, 11-2.

Social media couldn't keep calm as India's TT queen made a statement on her first day at the CWG 2022. Checkout the reactions below...

Team India now have 2-0 lead in the Women's Team Championship. Earlier, Indian pair of Reeth Tennison and Sreeja Akula beat South African pair in straight set by 11-7 11-7 11-5.

