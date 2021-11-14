'Will strive to do my best in Paris 2024 Olympics': Neeraj Chopra after receiving Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award

New Delhi: Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Saturday (November 13, 2021) said that he is feeling good to be finally conferred with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award and he will continue to do better going forward.

Neeraj Chopra, wrestler Ravi Kumar, para shooter Avani Lekhara, Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri and India women`s cricket stalwart Mithali Raj were among the 12 athletes who received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award on Saturday.

"I am feeling very good, it is the biggest sporting honour in the country. Planning has started, the camp started some time back and I have already started my training. I am preparing for World Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. I will strive to do my best in Paris 2024 Olympics. I was being nominated for Khel Ratna for the 3-4 years, now I have finally gotten this accolade, I am feeling very good," Neeraj told ANI.

An honour to be presented the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna by Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan with my Dadaji in attendance. Congratulations to my fellow award winners and thank you for always supporting me. pic.twitter.com/qBF1bCdTwR — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) November 13, 2021

Mithali Raj 'feels very good' after being conferred Khel Ratna

Talking about her Khel Ratna, Mithali Raj told ANI, "I feel very good, it is a recognition for women`s cricket. I am sure that I will be more motivated to perform in the Women`s World Cup which will be played in New Zealand next year. I have my eyes set on the World Cup, the team is shaping up really well. Our players are experienced now and we will head into the World Cup with confidence now. If we do well in World Cup, women`s cricket will reach greater heights in the country."

Truly honoured and grateful to receive the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award pic.twitter.com/79HZOV9Uox — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) November 13, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan 'very grateful' to be given Arjuna Award

India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan was given the Arjuna Award and he said that he is very grateful to be given this accolade.

"I am very happy that my talent has gotten the appreciation, it is a big honour and I am very grateful. 20-25 years I have been playing cricket, it is a long journey for me. I will try to do my best for my country. This award will give me the motivation to do better. I congratulate everyone who have been awarded. I just want to perform for the team," said Dhawan.

The specially organised award function was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

This is noteworthy that Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of the previous four years.

National Sports Awards are given every year to recognise and reward excellence in sports.

