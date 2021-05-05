Wrestler dies in brawl outside Delhi stadium, police probe Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar's role

India Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar landed in a fresh controversy after a 24-year-old wrestler was allegedly beaten to death and two more were assaulted outside Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi's North-West Delhi’s Model Town area on late Tuesday night.

The Delhi Police team, who are looking into this matter, have so far detained one person in connection and as per a report in The Indian Express a probe has also been initiated against the role of the Olympic medalist.

The police in the report confirmed that they were alerted about the incident around 1 am on Wednesday after the injured visited Vinayak Hospital. It has also been learnt that the deceased was the son of a Delhi Police Head Constable.

“The deceased was identified as Sagar Kumar, son of a Delhi Police Head Constable and one of the injured has been identified as Sonu Mahal. We have registered an FIR and investigations are on,” the additional DCP (north-west) Dr Guriqbal Singh Singh Sidhu was quoted as saying in the report.

The report further mentioned that the victims were lodging at a house near the stadium owned by the Olympic medalist and he had also asked the trio to vacate the place.

Meanwhile, the two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar confirmed that the accused involved in the incident were not known to him.

"They weren't our wrestlers, it happened late last night. We have informed police officials that some unknown people jumped into our premises and fought. No connection of our stadium with this incident," Sushil told ANI earlier in the day.

Sushil is seen as one of the most successful athletes in the country as he won a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics, and a bronze medal in 2008 Beijing Olympics.