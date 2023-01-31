topStoriesenglish2567949
Wrestling Row: Babita Phogat Joins Oversight Committee Formed Against WFI

The tussle between the agitating grapplers and the WFI ended after the athletes called off their protest following assurances from the government

Commonwealth Games gold medallist wrestler Babita Phogat has joined the oversight committee formed to probe the various allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Formed by the Sports Ministry, the oversight committee is carrying out an enquiry into the allegations of sexual misconduct, harassment, intimidation, financial irregularities and administrative lapses of the WFI and its chief. The allegations were levelled by prominent grapplers such as Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya.

"Former wrestler Babita Phogat has been added to the panel of the Oversight Committee formed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to undertake the day-to-day administration of the Wrestling Federation of India," the ministry said in a statement.

Babita is the sixth member of the oversight committee, being headed by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom, and includes former wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, former shuttler Trupti Murgunde, Radhica Sreeman and Rajesh Rajagopalan, ex-CEO, Target Olympic Podium Scheme.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had earlier this month announced the formation of the committee to investigate the charges against the WFI chief and also manage the day-to-day affairs of the sports body.

The tussle between the agitating grapplers and the WFI ended after the athletes called off their protest following assurances from the government.

However, Bajrang, Vinesh, Sarita Mor and Sakshi, who staged a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar for three days demanding the sacking of the WFI president, had also expressed disappointment that they were not consulted before the formation of the committee.

