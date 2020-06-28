हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Velveteen Dream

WWE planning to release NXT's Velveteen Dream over sexual misconduct allegations

In 2015, he signed a developmental deal with WWE and debuted the Velveteen Dream persona in NXT in May of 2017.

WWE planning to release NXT&#039;s Velveteen Dream over sexual misconduct allegations
Image Credits: WWE official website

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is reportely planning to release former NXT North American champion Velveteen Dream--real name Patrick Clark following several allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Dream was recently accused by a number of people of sending explicit photos of himself to minors and these allegations against him were one again popped up during the #SpeakingOut movement.

Though the former NXT Tough Enough star hasn't replied to the allegations, there have been numerous reports that Dream's days in WWE are numbered, wrestling-edge.com reported.

The report was supported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, who also revealed on its official Twitter handle that WWE is very serious about letting go of 'problematic' wrestlers.

Recently, WWE had also released Travis Banks and El Ligero from WWE's NXT United Kingdom brand after allegations of sexual misconduct against them.

Dream featured in his last official match in WWE at the NXT: In Your House show where he slumped to defeat in a title match against Adam Cole.

In 2015, he signed a developmental deal with WWE and debuted the Velveteen Dream persona in NXT in May of 2017.

Dream is also a former NXT North American champion as he had held the title from January 2019 to September 2019. 

Tags:
Velveteen DreamPatrick ClarkWWEwrestlingNXT
Next
Story

UFC: Mike Perry's decision to swap his corner crew for his girlfriend impresses his fans
  • 5,28,859Confirmed
  • 16,095Deaths

Full coverage

  • 98,01,958Confirmed
  • 4,94,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M42S

News 25: Watch top 25 news stories of the day