WWE

WWE star Candice LeRae teaches Tegan Nox how to bake praline cookies--Watch

WWE star Candice LeRae teaches Tegan Nox how to bake praline cookies--Watch
Image Credits: Twitter/@WWE

At a time when all the sporting activities across the globe are at halt due to coronavirus pandemic, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) stars Candice LeRae has recently turned into chef and showcased her culinary skills to wrestler Tegan Nox.

The WWE took to its official Twitter handle and posted an eight and a half minute long video of the duo engaging in baking.

"#WWENXT Superstars @CandiceLeRae & @TeganNoxWWE_ are back in the kitchen baking up more yummy treats. This week, it’s a batch of delicious praline cookies!," the WWE tweeted.

Candice LeRae could be seen telling the recipe of Grandma's VI  Praline Cookies to Nox in the video. The NXT Superstar also informed that these cookies was the first recipe she had ever made.

At the end of the video, Nox could be seen enjoying the cookies and lauding LeRae.

Besides this, the two WWE wrestlers did not forget to ask their viewers to wash their hands before eating anything and stay indoors amid coronavirus pandemic.

These days, the players have become quite active on social media due to the coronavirus lockdown. From spreading awareness regarding COVID-19 to sharing their day-to-day activities, players are making sure to keep their fans entertained. 

Notably, WWE and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) could be able to allow their fans to attend their live events in Florida as early as next week amid the novel coronavirus.

Recently, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his "Re-Open Florida Task Force" revealed a three-phased plan for re-opening of the state. Phase 1 will begin on Monday for most of Florida, with the exception of Broward,Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.

 

 

