WWE SummerSlam 2021 match results and highlights: Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch return; Bobby Lashley hurts Goldberg

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE, giving birth to yet another feud between him and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Reigns after winning his main event match against John Cena was up for an unwanted surprise as Lesnar made his way to the ring to cut the Universal Champions celebration.

In his match against Cena, Reigns held the upper hand for most part of it, and was the much-deserved winner of the contest. However, their were moments which allowed Cena to leave the arena in delight but it was mostly reigns dictating the show.

WATCH | Brock Lesnar DESTROYS John Cena after Summerslam goes off air

MVP foils Goldberg's plan

Bobby Lashley, the all mighty WWE Champion, went on to retain his title against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg after the referee was forced to end the match midway. The contest began with Goldberg tossing the champion around the ring, but it didn't last long as MVP, Lashley's aid, standing outside the ring made great use of a distracted referee and hit Goldberg on the knee with hiscage.

After the hit Goldberg lost hold of his momentum as Lashley kept targeting the injured knee. Soon it became evident that Goldberg was unable to stand, forcing the referee to end the match and Lashley retained his title.

lol Bobby Lashley puts Gage Goldberg in the Hurt Lock and... they cheer LOL pic.twitter.com/OAMPAkekJh — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) August 22, 2021

Following the contest, Lashley continued his attack on Goldberg but this time with a steel chair, which saw Goldberg's son join the action in a bid to save his father. However, it didn't took long for Lashley to take him down after which both the champion and MVP marched off to backstage.

Becky Lynch returns with a BANG

Becky Lynch made a fantastic return to WWE and didn't waste much time to become the new SmackDown Women's champion. Bianca Belair, who was the previous champion, was initially scheduled against Sasha Banks, however, Lynch became the new challenger for the title. There have been no official statement as to why the original match between Sasha and Bianca was called off.

The proceedings kicked-off with Smackdown announcer Greg Hamilton announcing that due to the unavailability of Banks, Belair will defend her title against Carmella, which was not appreciated by the crowd.

Belair then said that she will take on Carmella in the ring today, but asserted that the match against Banks is still on. Moments after this, Lynch interrupted the show, which also saw a huge cheer from the audience.

The Man then went on to challenge the champion, which was accepted by Belair. However, the match didn't last long as Lynch hit Belair in the jaw and then slammed her to win the title in less than a minute.

Other results:

Edge beats Seth Rollins

Drec McIntyre beats Jinder Mahal

Randy Orton and Riddle combine to defeat AJ Styles and Omos to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions

The Usos defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio to retain their SmackDown Championshsip

Damien Priest beats Sheamus in the WWE United States Championship match

Charlotte Flair beats Nikki and Rhea Ripley to become the new WWE Raw Women's Championship

Alexa Bliss defeated Eva Marie via pinfall

Big E defated Baron Corbin via pinfall