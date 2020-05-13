हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Suhana Khan

A lovely pic of Suhana Khan smittens the internet again, we are not surprised

It is not for the first time Suhana’s pictures have taken over social media. Suhana’s glamorous looks are often the talk of the town.

A lovely pic of Suhana Khan smittens the internet again, we are not surprised
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@suhanakhan2

New Delhi: Oh, hello there, Suhana Khan. You look lovely! Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana has made the spotlight follow her again after she posted an old sun-kissed picture of herself. The million-dollar photo is from a family wedding in Kolkata last year in which Suhana wore an olive sari with shades of orange and red. Suhana is seen flicking her hair and strikes a stunning pose. She looks ravishing with the mehendi on her hands and statement earring to complement her style.

Check out the photo below. What also caught the netizens’ attention was how Suhana shared the photo. She added a heartbroken emoji to the post.

It is not for the first time Suhana’s pictures from the wedding have taken over social media. This is the other photo which had the internet smitten,

Suhana’s cousin Alia Chhiba also shared a few snippets from the function last year.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Can’t believe I’m married 

A post shared by @ aliachhiba on

Suhana’s glamorous looks are often the talk of the town. Her Instagram account is filled with her fabulous photos.

Suhana is studying films at New York University. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England. Some time ago, she made her acting debut with a short film called ‘The Grey Part of Blue’. 

Tags:
Suhana Khansuhana khan picssuhana picsshah rukh khan daughter suhana
Next
Story

Miss South Africa 2020 goes virtual amid coronavirus pandemic
  • 74,281Confirmed
  • 2,415Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4309760Confirmed
  • 290606Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M6S

India stands with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary in a fight against ‘Jihad’