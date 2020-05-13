A lovely pic of Suhana Khan smittens the internet again, we are not surprised

New Delhi: Oh, hello there, Suhana Khan. You look lovely! Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana has made the spotlight follow her again after she posted an old sun-kissed picture of herself. The million-dollar photo is from a family wedding in Kolkata last year in which Suhana wore an olive sari with shades of orange and red. Suhana is seen flicking her hair and strikes a stunning pose. She looks ravishing with the mehendi on her hands and statement earring to complement her style.

Check out the photo below. What also caught the netizens’ attention was how Suhana shared the photo. She added a heartbroken emoji to the post.

It is not for the first time Suhana’s pictures from the wedding have taken over social media. This is the other photo which had the internet smitten,

Suhana’s cousin Alia Chhiba also shared a few snippets from the function last year.

Suhana’s glamorous looks are often the talk of the town. Her Instagram account is filled with her fabulous photos.

Suhana is studying films at New York University. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England. Some time ago, she made her acting debut with a short film called ‘The Grey Part of Blue’.