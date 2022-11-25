topStoriesenglish
A new Barca fan is born...: FC Barcelona congratulates Ranbir-Alia on welcoming baby girl Raha

RK's love for football club cannot be ignored. RK has a special place for it in his daily life, and that is exactly how his wife Alia Bhatt revealed the name of their daughter.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 09:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
A new Barca fan is born...: FC Barcelona congratulates Ranbir-Alia on welcoming baby girl Raha

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed a baby girl on November 6th and have named her 'Raha.' The name was suggested by her dadi, Ranbir's mother and actress Neetu Kapoor. RK is a big football lover and is the co-owner of the Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC. Also, he is an avid fan of the football club Barcelona. 

His love for football club cannot be ignored. RK has a special place for it in his daily life, and that is exactly how his wife Alia Bhatt revealed the name of their daughter.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

In Alia's recent post, the couple and their daughter can be seen in the foreground with focus on the baby's name on the back of a baby Barcelona jersey framed on the wall. And now, the Spanish football club has taken notice and congratulated the couple.

FC Barcelona's official Twitter handle took to the social media and wrote, "Congratulations, @aliaa08 & Ranbir Kapoor!! A new Barça fan is born. We can’t wait to meet you all in Barcelona."

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor, who welcomed their first baby earlier this month, chose to name their little one Raha. The couple tied the knot in April 2021 after dating for a couple of years.

