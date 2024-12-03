Aaj Ki Raat: Tamannaah Bhatia Reveals Stree 2 Song Helped Her ‘Accept Her Body’; Recalls Being Called ‘Big’ and ‘Fat’ Post Kaavaalaa

Tamannaah Bhatia recently shared how her special dance number 'Aaj Ki Raat' in the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Stree 2' became a pivotal moment in helping her embrace her body. The actress also revealed an unexpected reaction she encountered after being called "fat" in 'Kaavaalaa.'

In a candid conversation with Instant Bollywood, Tamannaah discussed her experiences growing up with unrealistic beauty standards. She admitted that as a child, she equated being skinny with being fit. “In movies, I would put a lot of pressure on myself to look a certain way,” she revealed. Over time, however, she realized that adhering to such ideals only served a limited purpose and didn’t truly make her feel beautiful.

"The times that I actually started to feel beautifully good about myself had rarely anything to do with how thin I was, but I know that was something I grew up with, and it took me, I think it’s very recent. I somewhere feel maybe Aaj Ki Raat helped me also accept my body," she shared.

Tamannaah also recounted an incident following the release of her song Kaavaalaa from the movie 'Jailer.' She recalled, "One lady walked up to me at a party, and she was like, ‘Thank you, you know because of you, we ask curvy women feel like accepted, and you were so big and fat, and yet you were enjoying.’ And I, for the first time, registered that according to this lady, I was fat. I didn’t completely understand that till I did hear it from a person."

Reflecting on this perspective, Tamannaah acknowledged the societal pressures exacerbated by social media. She noted that with everyone having access to a phone and constantly posting pictures, there’s immense pressure to conform to specific beauty standards.

Using her platform and influence, Tamannaah emphasized the importance of redefining beauty. She said, "Beauty has nothing to do with how one looks." Instead, she stressed the value of how a person feels about themselves.

To illustrate her point, the actress shared how even when dressed to perfection, she would often hate herself due to the discomfort, finding it hard to breathe. Conversely, she felt most beautiful when naturally dressed, without makeup or styled hair.

Currently, Tamannaah is enjoying the success of her latest release, 'Sikandar ka Muqaddar,' while continuing to inspire fans with her positive outlook on self-acceptance and body positivity.