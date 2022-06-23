NewsLifestylePeople
MAHARSHTRA CRISIS

Aaj mera ghar toota hai...: Kangana Ranaut's old remark against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray goes viral

Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra where the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government is on the brink of collapse, an old video of Kangana Ranaut started doing rounds on the internet on Thursday, where she is seen lambasting Uddhav Thackeray. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 01:31 PM IST

NEW DELHI: Bollywood Queen Kangana Ranaut often gains limelight for her bold and unapologetic remarks, be it her comtemporaries from B-Town or on political issues. With the current political crisis in Maharashtra, an old statement of Kangana againt state Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has gone viral.

In the latest political development, Maharashtra CM Uddhav on late Wednesday vacated his official residence 'Varsha' at Malabar Hill to return to his private home 'Matoshri' in Bandra along with his family. The political crisis facing the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra deepened on Wednesday after rebel party MLAs claimed support of 46 MLAs. 

Amid the political turmoil, an old video of Kangana Ranaut started doing rounds on the internet on Thursday, where she is seen lambasting Uddhav Thackeray. It happened after the BMC had demolished her Mumbai's 'Manikarnika' office alleging illegal construction. In the viral clip, the actress can be heard saying, "Aaj mera ghar toota hai. Kal tera ghamand tootega."

Resharing the video, netizens are now claiming that Uddhav Thackeray is paying the price for his bad karma as one user wrote, "What goes around comes around, karma'. Another one wrote, '#MaharashtraPoliticalTurmoil. Apparently, Uddhav Thackeray has offered to move out of the official CM residence.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was last seen in 'Dhaakad', which failed to perform at the Box Office as the action-packed film's total collections stood at Rs 3 crore. 

She will next be seen in 'Tejas' portraying the role of an Air Force pilot. Kangana has also begun preparing for her next political drama 'Emergency'. 

She also has 'Manikarnika Returns: The legend of Didda' and 'Sita: The Incarnation' as her upcoming projects. She also wrapped up the filming of her production, 'Tiku Weds Sheru' starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. 

