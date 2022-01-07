हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aamir Ali divorce

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh divorce finalised, TV couple ends 9 years of marriage!

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh tied the knot in 2012, after years of courtship. They were one of the most sought-after telly couples.

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh divorce finalised, TV couple ends 9 years of marriage!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Both Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh never really spoke about their marriage hitting a rough patch in public. However, fans were quick to notice that all is not well between this good-looking TV couple. 

Now, several reports quoting a publication are claiming that Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali's divorce has been finalised as they end their 9 years of marriage. It went viral on social media as well. Take a look here:

Rumours of them heading for a splitsville had sprung up months back and seems like they initiated the divorce process long back. 



Both welcomed a baby girl named Ayra through surrogacy in 2020 and reportedly her custody remains with the mother. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aamir Ali (@aamirali)

The couple participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 3 and emerged as the winner.

 

 

