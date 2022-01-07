Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh divorce finalised, TV couple ends 9 years of marriage!

New Delhi: Both Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh never really spoke about their marriage hitting a rough patch in public. However, fans were quick to notice that all is not well between this good-looking TV couple.

Now, several reports quoting a publication are claiming that Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali's divorce has been finalised as they end their 9 years of marriage. It went viral on social media as well. Take a look here:

Rumours of them heading for a splitsville had sprung up months back and seems like they initiated the divorce process long back.

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh tied the knot in 2012, after years of courtship. They were one of the most sought-after telly couples.

Both welcomed a baby girl named Ayra through surrogacy in 2020 and reportedly her custody remains with the mother.

The couple participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 3 and emerged as the winner.