Aamir Khan mourns death of his Marathi teacher

Mumbai: Actor Aamir Khan has penned a note mourning the death of his Marathi teacher Suhas Limaye on Twitter.

"I am deeply saddened to hear that my Marathi sir Mr. Suhas Limaye passed away yesterday. Sir, you have been one of my best teachers. I have enjoyed every moment that I spent with you. Your curiosity, and your desire to learn and share, is what made you the fantastic teacher that you have always been," Aamir tweeted on his verified account.

The superstar recalled the time he spent with his Marathi teacher.

"The 4 years we spent together have been most memorable. Every moment that we have spent together is etched in my memory. You taught me not just Marathi, but about so many other things too. Thank you. You will be sorely missed, sir. My heartfelt condolences to the family," the actor wrote, although he did not share details about his teacher's death.