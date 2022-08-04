New Delhi: The fifth episode of `Koffee with Karan 7` is finally out and needless to say, it was a blast. The lead star cast of the upcoming film `Laal Singh Chadha`, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan graced the couch in this episode and had a fun chat with the host Karan Johar. During the quirky rapid-fire round, the `Dhoom: 3` actor reacted to Ranveer Singh`s nude photos.



Karan, in the rapid-fire round, questioned Kareena, about which Instagram account will she visit for `thirsty photos.` In reply to the answer, the `Heroine` actor took Ranveer`s name. To which the `Kuch Kuch Hota Hai` director reacted and stated, "Oh well yeah..he`s been showing a lot."

Karan questioned Aamir, "Have you seen Ranveer Singh`s nude images and do you like his thirsty photos?"



To which the `Dangal` actor replied, "He`s got a great physique. I thought it was quite bold of him."



With Aamir`s wittiness and Kareena`s charm, the episode was fun banter. The fifth episode of Karan`s chat show ended on a very happy note, with the `Sarfarosh` actor winning the rapid-fire round with 73 percent votes of the live audience and with Kareena winning the quick buzzer round with a majority of 15 points in her kitty.



Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Aamir and Kareena are currently quite busy promoting their upcoming family entertainer film `Laal Singh Chaddha` which is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022. The film is going to face a big Bollywood clash with Akshay Kumar`s next film `Raksha Bandhan.



`Kareena, on the other hand, will be marking her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh`s upcoming mystery thriller film which also stars Jaydeep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The film is based on a 2005 best selling Japanese novel `The Devotion of Suspect X` and will premiere exclusively on Netflix.The official announcement of Aamir's next film is still awaited.