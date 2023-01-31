Aamir Khan Shakes a Leg With Kartik Aaryan on ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’ at a Bhopal Event- Watch Viral Video

New Delhi: Aamir Khan is an actor par excellence. Kartik Aaryan is one of the most sought-after actors of his generation. Wonder what happens when these two powerhouses come together? Well, recently Aamir Khan was seen shaking a leg with Kartik Aaryan at a wedding in Bhopal and the video of the same went viral on social media.

In the video that went viral on social media, Aamir and Kartik could be seen shaking a leg on ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’ and fans of the actors were simply awed by their performance. The event was also attended by Congress leader Sachin Pilot and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao was also present at the function.

Watch the video here

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan recently announced that he has taken a break from acting for some time now. “When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids.”

He was last seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, a remake of 1994 film ‘Forrest Gump’ starring Tom Hanks in the lead. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona in pivotal. However, the big budget film tanked at the box office.

Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming masala film ‘Shehzada’ alongside Kriti Sanon. It is an adaptation of Allu Arjun’s 2019 Telugu film ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo’.