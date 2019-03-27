हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamir khan

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira dating composer Mishaal?

Superstar Aamir Khan`s daughter Ira Khan and music composer Mishaal Kirpalani have sparked dating rumours.

Aamir Khan&#039;s daughter Ira dating composer Mishaal?
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan`s daughter Ira Khan and music composer Mishaal Kirpalani have sparked dating rumours.

Going by a series of photographs posted by Ira on Instagram, it seems like the two are in love. They can be seen sharing smiles and hugs. In one image, he is kissing her on forehead.

"Hope your spring break was sunny and smiley as Mishaal`s, which of course, I piled onto," she captioned the three photographs and ended the post with three heart emojis.

Mishaal, an artiste, producer and composer, has also shared several photographs with Ira on his social media. In one of the posts, he has even called her a "charmer".

Ira is the younger daughter of Aamir`s two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. On Karan Johar`s chat show, Aamir had shared that Ira is keen on entering the film industry.

Tags:
Aamir khanira khanMishaal Kirpalani
Next
Story

Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif give major friendship goals in this pic!

Must Watch

PT24M27S

DNA analysis of 'Mission Shakti'