Aamir Khan's new look from Laal Singh Chaddha leaked online

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's new look from Laal Singh Chaddha has gone viral on social media. His official first look from the picture of a genial sikh was unveiled a few weeks ago but the newly released picture will definitely keep you hooked.

Unlike the previous look, Aamir has let his long tresses loose and it is slightly unkempt. His olive green shirt and a muddy T-shirt below it makes him look a little brawny. The picture was reportedly taken in Jaisalmer.

Check it out here:

Aamir had shared his official look from the film in November this year. Sharing a picture of himself in a Sikh man's getup, Aamir had written, "Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...Laal Singh Chaddha."

The film also starring Kareena Kapoor in a pivotal role is the remake of Hollywood film Forrest Grump. Kareena, whose first look was also leaked online, was snapped shotting in Amritsar's Golden Temple. Laal Singh Chaddha will hit the screen on Christmas 2020.

Kareena and Aamir have previously shared screen space in 3 Idiots.

As per reports, 'Lal Singh Chaddha' will be shot across India with over 100 locations. This is the first time a Hindi film will be shot at so many places.