Aamrapali Dubey enjoys a day out with family, posts pic on Instagram-See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Aamrapali Dubey is quite famous on social media. The actress on Saturday took to Instagram to share a picture with her sister and brother-in-law.

She captioned it, "Mere handsome Jiju aur mere saath rehte rehte didi bhi nautanki ho gayi."

Check out the picture:

Aamrapali has a huge fan base with over 500,000 followers on Instagram and keeps her fans engaged by regularly sharing updates from her life.

On the work front, Aamrapali has a busy 2019 calendar. She has back-to-back films lined up for release this year. It is to be noted that this year, she will be seen sharing screen space with almost all the top actors of Bhojpuri cinema.

Aamrapali has films like 'Ganga Kinare Mora Gaon 2', 'Patna Se Pakistan 2', 'Vande Matram', 'Gabru', 'Sher E Hindustan', 'Lallu Ki Laila', 'Jai Veeru', 'Veer Yodha Mahabali', 'Patna Junction', 'Nirahua Chalal America', 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3' and 'Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe' among others.

She is paired opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in most of the films.