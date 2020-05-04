हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amitabh Bachchan

Aaradhya pays artistic tribute to coronavirus warriors, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya and Abhishek are all hearts

Both Aishwarya and Abhishek took to their respective Instagram accounts to share Aaradhya’s brilliant artwork. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also posted his granddaughter’s doodle with a heartwarming caption.

Aaradhya pays artistic tribute to coronavirus warriors, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya and Abhishek are all hearts
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan

New Delhi: Star couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan`s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, 8, paid an artistic tribute to all the coronavirus warriors. She drew sketches of frontline workers like healthcare workers, teachers, media professionals, police officials, army personnel and sanitisation workers and added a doodle featuring two hands joined with `Thank You` and `Dhanyawaad` written on them. Aaradhya also included her parents in her drawing. It has Aaradhya holding the hands of Aishwarya and Abhishek, who are standing on her either side. She also included the necessary precautionary measures against COVID-19 like use of hand sanitisers, masks, and soap in her tribute. The sketch ended with the message of `stay home, stay safe.`



“My darling Aaradhya’s gratitude and love,” read Aishwarya’s caption for the picture while Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “You feel .. you understand .. you express .. even if you are an 8-year-old .. . this by granddaughter Aaradhya.”

Here’s how Aaradhya paid her tribute to the frontline workers combating coronavirus.

Aishwarya and Abhishek married in April 2007. Aaradhya was born to them in November 2011.

The couple on Sunday appeared on I for India concert to raise funds for coronavirus.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in ‘Fanney Khan’ while Abhishek had ‘Manmarziyaan’ as his last release. The couple is all set to reunite on the big screen for Anurag Kashyap's ‘Gulab Jamun’. Aishwarya has also signed up for Mani Ratnam's upcoming project ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.

Amitabh Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Aaradhya Bachchan COVID-19 coronavirus warriors
