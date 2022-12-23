topStoriesenglish
Abhishek Bachchan's humble reply to author Taslima Nasreen's barb against him leaves her so 'touched', she watches 'Dasvi

Taslima Nasreen's tweet came close on the heels of Amitabh Bachchan praising his son for getting the award for Best Actor in the Web Original Film-Male category at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2022 for his performance in 'Dasvi'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 12:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: In an interesting exchange of tweets on the micro-blogging site, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan responded to Bangladeshi-Swedish author Taslima Nasreen's barb about how Amitabh Bachchan loves his son so much that he thinks he has "inherited all his talents" and is "the best". And the humble reply from Junior B left the controversial author mighty impressed. So much so that she reacted to it. 

Abhishek replied to Taslima Nasreen and said, "Absolutely correct. Ma'am. Nobody comes close to him in talent or anything else for that matter. He will always remain 'the best'! I am an extremely proud son."

Reacting to this, the author replied: I am so touched by your humility and modesty, Abhishek Bachchan @juniorbachchan.  Started watching Dasvi.

Nasreen had earlier tweeted: "Amitabh Bachchan ji loves his son Abhishek Bachchan so much that he thinks his son inherited all his talents and his son is the best. Abhishek is good, but I do not think Abhishek is as talented as Amitji."

Actor Suniel Shetty shared a reaction to Abhishek's tweet and dropped a red heart emoji.

Nasreen's tweet came close on the heels of Amitabh Bachchan praising his son for getting the award for Best Actor in the Web Original Film-Male category at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2022 for his performance in 'Dasvi'.

Big B had tweeted: "My pride ... my joy ... you have proved your point ... you were derided, ridiculed, mocked ... but you silently, without any tom-tomming, showed your mettle ... you are and shall ever be the BEST."

(With IANS inputs)

Abhishek Bachchan Taslima Nasreen Amitabh Bachchan

