Abhishek Banerjee’s Special Note For Section 84 Co-Star Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek Banerjee is known for his phenomenal acting in films like Stree, Dream Girl, and Bhediya. He has gained a lot of appreciation from audiences across the country and has already become everyone's favourite for his performances both online and theatrically. The actor who is presently working on his upcoming project titled Section 84 alongside Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, has now shared a heartfelt note, praising Big B for helping him learn a lot of things on the sets.

Abhishek also shared a picture with the legendary actor from the film's set, along with his special note. Referring to one of the iconic dialogues of Amitabh Bachchan "Aaj khush toh bahut hai main;)", Abhishek noted that working with Big B is like going to an acting school for him.

Abhishek Banerjee’s note for Section 84 co-star Amitabh Bachchan

On Sunday, Abhishek Banerjee shared a photo with his Section 84 co-star and wrote, "I learnt so many important life lessons just by spending a few days on set with you sir.. and finally I can say I went to an acting school."

He also went on to thank the film's director Ribhu Dasgupta for giving him the opportunity with the film. In the picture, Big B can be seen wearing a simple white kurta along with a printed black jacket and a bandana on his head. Abhishek on the other hand wore a simple white shirt with black pants as they posed for the camera.

Take a look:

Celebrities drop comments

As soon as he shared the post, fans, and friends from the industry immediately took to the comment section and praised the duo. Actor Rajkummar Rao also reacted to the post and wrote, "Kya baat hai", while actor Divyendu wrote, "Je baat…Tiger..!!!!!!" Ali Fazal also reacted to the post and wrote, "Waah."

Notably, this is not the first time when the actor has expressed his heartwarming feelings toward the senior actor. In April this year, Abhishek shared a special note expressing his gratitude to be working with the actor.

About Section 84

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Section 84 is a courtroom drama thriller film that features actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Banerjee, Nimrat Kaur, and Diana Penty in prominent roles. Produced under the banner of Reliance Entertainment and Film Hangar, the film is presently in production.