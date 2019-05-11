close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
roshan taneja

Acting guru Roshan Taneja dead at 87

Roshan Taneja, who trained scores of Hindi film actors including the likes of Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Jaya Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Shatrughan Sinha, has died, said a family member. He was 87.

Acting guru Roshan Taneja dead at 87

Mumbai: Roshan Taneja, who trained scores of Hindi film actors including the likes of Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Jaya Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Shatrughan Sinha, has died, said a family member. He was 87.

"My father passed away last night (Friday) at 9.30 p.m. in his sleep at home after a prolonged illness," the acting guru's son Rohit Taneja told IANS on Saturday morning.

He is survived by his wife Mithika and sons Rohit and Rahul. 

The cremation will be held at 4.30 p.m. on Saturday at the electric crematorium in Santacruz West.

Roshan Taneja, known to many as the 'pioneer of method acting' in India, is held in high regard in the Hindi film industry. He had been training talent since the 1960s, first at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune and later at his private school in Mumbai, the Roshan Taneja School of Acting.

Shabana paid condolences to the Taneja family, and tweeted: "Late last night came the sad news that Roshan Taneja passed away. He was my Guru at FTII and the only person whose feet I touched. I was privileged to be trained in acting by him."

Actor Rakesh Bedi wrote: "A very sad day for me. My guru Roshan Taneja expired yesterday. I owe my career to him. Rest in peace."

National Award-winning filmmaker Atanu Ghosh tweeted: "With him, ended an illustrious era spanning more than five decades. The greatest teacher of method acting we ever had. The revered guru to no less than four generations of brilliant actors. Rest in peace sir." 

 

Tags:
roshan tanejaShabana AzmiNaseeruddin ShahJaya Bachchan
Next
Story

Arjun Kapoor shares the motion poster of 'India's Most Wanted'

Must Watch

PT58S

IB alert of fidayeen attack on Buddha Purnima in West Bengal