हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mukesh Chhabra

Acting is not about juggling Instagram filters: Mukesh Chhabra

Acting is not just about juggling around with Instagram filters, said one of India's leading casting directors Mukesh Chhabra.

Acting is not about juggling Instagram filters: Mukesh Chhabra

Panaji: Acting is not just about juggling around with Instagram filters, said one of India's leading casting directors Mukesh Chhabra.

Chhabra, who has scouted talent for over 200 films, including some of the most successful Indian movies like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Haider' and 'Chennai Express', was speaking at an interactive session on the sidelines of the ongoing 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here on Saturday.

"Fear of rejection is a part of an actor's job. You're in a profession where you have to deal with it every day. Don't judge the feedback you receive based on one day. It's part of the job," Chhabra said.

When asked about tips for upcoming actors, the ace casting director quipped: "Acting isn't about Instagram filters".

The nine-day long IFFI is billed as one of Asia's largest international film festivals in which nearly 200 films from 76 countries are scheduled to be screened.

Tags:
Mukesh ChhabraGangs of Wasseypur
Next
Story

Pooja Hegde stuns fans with throwback pic of Housefull 4

Must Watch

PT4M47S

Top 25 News: Watch top 25 news stories of the day