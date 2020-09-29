हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshat Utkarsh

Actor Akshat Utkarsh dies by suicide in Mumbai, family suspects murder

Akshat Utkarsh hailed from Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

Actor Akshat Utkarsh dies by suicide in Mumbai, family suspects murder
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: A budding actor named Akshat Utkarsh allegedly died by suicide at his home in Mumbai's Andheri, news agency ANI reported. A case has been lodged with the Mumbai Police and the matter is being probed. After the postmortem, Akshat's body was handed over to his family.

According to reports, he was found dead on Sunday night and was depressed due to lack of work in the industry. He hailed from Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

Hindustan Times reports that Akshat's family has dismissed speculations of him being depressed and claimed that he was murdered and alleged police negligence. He was found dead by his roommate at 11.30 pm on Sunday.

Many people took to Twitter to express shock over the incident. Meanwhile, a section of the internet is reminded of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, who also hailed from Bihar and was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14.

