close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Channing Tatum

Actor Channing Tatum takes up art

Actor Channing Tatum acts, dances and also indulges in art. He took to social media to show off his sketches.

Actor Channing Tatum takes up art

Los Angeles: Actor Channing Tatum acts, dances and also indulges in art. He took to social media to show off his sketches.

The 39-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday to show his followers some detailed sketches he had drawn during a flight, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The first sketch the "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" actor showed was of a male figure positioned sideways.

"Saw this pic today and decided to try and draw it while sitting on a plane," Tatum wrote in the caption. "Plus I`m about to get my train on this month."

In a second sketch, Tatum showed a face etched in green facing sideways. He wrote: "This is one of my own. I`m gonna train and make s*** this next few months. Let`s go."

The "Logan Lucky" actor, who is dating singer Jessie J, has been especially creative of late, both in artistic endeavours and home improvement. He later took to the social media site with a black and white shot of himself sitting on a porch with swinging chairs.

Tags:
Channing TatumKingsman The Golden Circle
Next
Story

Shah Rukh Khan leaves no stone unturned for good project: Bobby Deol on 'Class of 83'

Must Watch

PT1M22S

5W1H: 46 percent Voter turnout till now in Delhi