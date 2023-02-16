topStoriesenglish2574132
Actor Gurdeep Rai Travels Abroad for an Exclusive Photoshoot

A few insiders share the news that the actor will fly to the exotic and heavenly natural beauty of the Maldives.

Feb 16, 2023
New Delhi: With the passing years, we are normalizing multiple notions of society that otherwise were considered unbendable. Traveling while working, or "workation," is one such term that has now seeped into the vernacular. And actor and digital creator Gurdeep Rai too is planning a workation at one of the earth's best places. 
 
A few insiders share the news that the actor will fly to the exotic and heavenly natural beauty of the Maldives. Yes, we know the place has become a foremost option for every Tinseltown resident, and many celebrities have created the best memories at this surreal beauty. Now, Gurdeep Rai, too, is all set to give us major travel goals ft. this breathtaking island. 
 
But wait! Who said he was going there only to relax by the beach? No! The actor has an exclusive photo shoot for the Maldives' luxury hotel. Doesn't it feel like a dream job? While the actor loves to travel, we are sure that he will have a whale of a time. Moreover, he is being accompanied by his girlfriend, Nita Shilimkar. 
 
Taking the idea of workation, Gurdeep Rai has some honest options. He says, "Traveling while working allows people to leave their work behind, experience a new culture and lifestyle, improve their social skills and physical health, learn about what it means to live in a digital age, work remotely from exotic locations all over the world without ever leaving their homes, or better yet, spend less than what they would be paying for an office." 
 
Gurdeep Rai has already done work with multiple prestigious magazines like GQ, L'Homme Magazine, etc., and has done advertisements for brands like Huawei Watches, Lloyds Pharmacy, the NHS, construction site brands, etc. He has always proven his versatility.

