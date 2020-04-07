हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Actress Adah Sharma oozes oomph in black, shares her quarantine pics!

The actress has a solid fanbase of over 4.2 million followers on Insta and keeps sharing fun posts for fans.

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Adah Sharma is a social media queen. She has a quirky side of her and often shares hilarious videos with fans. This time she shared scintillating pictures wearing a lacy black two piece but it is her caption which is heart-winning. 

She wrote: What did you do today? These are actual pics of me just taking a break between washing bartans and doing jhaadu... Sacchi. Find @adah_ki_radha in the pics...only people with an IQ over 120 can see her. SWIPE to see what happens after all the ghar ka kaam is done.

And we are sure, fans will be bowled over by her hotness quotient in the quarantine pictures. 

The actress has a solid fanbase of over 4.2 million followers on Insta and keeps sharing fun posts for fans.

Adah was recently seen in Vidyut Jammwal starrer 'Commando 3' and the film received a warm response at the Box Office. The film proved to be a commercial success. It starred Gulshan Devaiah in a negative role and Angira Dhar made her debut in the movie.

 

