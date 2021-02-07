हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Gehana Vasisth

Actress-model arrested for porn video racket in Mumbai

Television actress Gehana Vasisth has been arrested by Crime Branch of Mumbai Police for allegedly shooting and uploading pornographic content at Malad's Madh Island. A raid was conducted at Madh Island by a team of Mumbai police on February 6. She will be produced before a court today.

Actress-model arrested for porn video racket in Mumbai
File Photo

MUMBAI: The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police has arrested Ekta Kapoor's web-series 'Gandi Baat' fame actress Gehana Vasisth for her alleged role in shooting and uploading pornographic videos on her website, reported ANI. As per the report, the police will present the actress before a court on Sunday (February 7). According to a TV9 report, the police have also arrested a few models and side actresses in connection with the case. 

The report stated that the police received a tip-off that some bungalows in Madh Island were being used for body trade and shooting porn and adult videos, under the guise of film shoot. The police also received complaints from a few victims that they were forced into doing a role in porn videos. Based on the information, the police conducted a raid at Madh Island in Malad on February 5 and raided several properties during which it came to know about a gang that used to lure young struggling jobs under the pretext of giving them roles in movies. According to the police, the gang used to take these young girls to bungalows where they used to make them shoot odd scenes and then lure them with handsome money to act in porn videos. 

The report added that the police rescued two more girls, who have now been sent to rehabilitation. 

Speaking of Gehana Vasisth, her original name is Vandana Tiwari. In 2019, she made headlines after she suffered a near-fatal cardiac arrest. She was rushed to a hospital after being unconscious on the sets of her web-series in Mumbai's Madh island. 

Apart from Ekta Kapoor's 'Gandii Baat', Gehana has worked in several shows and films like 'Luckhnowi Ishq', 'Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai' among others. She first came into the limelight in 2012 after winning Miss Asia Bikini contest.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Gehana VasisthGehana Vasisth arrestedGehana Vasisth videosGehana Vasisth photos
Next
Story

Disha Patani's new dance video sets social media buzzing- Watch
  • 1,08,26,363Confirmed
  • 1,54,996Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M10S

Bengaluru: The strength of the Indian Air Force seen at the Aero India 2021 show