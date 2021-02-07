Actress-model arrested for porn video racket in Mumbai

MUMBAI: The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police has arrested Ekta Kapoor's web-series 'Gandi Baat' fame actress Gehana Vasisth for her alleged role in shooting and uploading pornographic videos on her website, reported ANI. As per the report, the police will present the actress before a court on Sunday (February 7). According to a TV9 report, the police have also arrested a few models and side actresses in connection with the case.

The report stated that the police received a tip-off that some bungalows in Madh Island were being used for body trade and shooting porn and adult videos, under the guise of film shoot. The police also received complaints from a few victims that they were forced into doing a role in porn videos. Based on the information, the police conducted a raid at Madh Island in Malad on February 5 and raided several properties during which it came to know about a gang that used to lure young struggling jobs under the pretext of giving them roles in movies. According to the police, the gang used to take these young girls to bungalows where they used to make them shoot odd scenes and then lure them with handsome money to act in porn videos.

The report added that the police rescued two more girls, who have now been sent to rehabilitation.

Speaking of Gehana Vasisth, her original name is Vandana Tiwari. In 2019, she made headlines after she suffered a near-fatal cardiac arrest. She was rushed to a hospital after being unconscious on the sets of her web-series in Mumbai's Madh island.

Apart from Ekta Kapoor's 'Gandii Baat', Gehana has worked in several shows and films like 'Luckhnowi Ishq', 'Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai' among others. She first came into the limelight in 2012 after winning Miss Asia Bikini contest.