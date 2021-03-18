हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sara Ali Khan

Adaab Huzoor: Sara Ali Khan breaks Instagram in Manish Malhotra Nooraniyat collection - In Pics

Manish Malhotra and Sara Ali Khan took to their respective Instagram handles and dropped some spell-binding pictures from the shoot.

Adaab Huzoor: Sara Ali Khan breaks Instagram in Manish Malhotra Nooraniyat collection - In Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood generation next actress Sara Ali Khan broke Instagram with her gorgeous pictures donning a Manish Malhotra bespoke lehenga-choli. The stunner turned muse for the ace designer in Nooraniyat Collection. 

Manish Malhotra and Sara Ali Khan took to their respective Instagram handles and dropped some spell-binding pictures from the shoot. Take a look: 

Manish wrote in the caption: @saraalikhan95 classic and beautiful in #nooraniyat #2021 #collection introducing the #noorbodice @manishmalhotraworld ,These are some of my favourite pics from the campaign and I simply love black n white pics .. do you’ll ?

Meanwhile, Sara wrote: Adaab हुज़ूर 
Aapki Khidmat mein नूर 
Don’t have to go too दूर 
Like, share, comment ज़रूर

Sara Ali Khan as Noor in Nooraniyat collection has got fans stumped. 

On the work front, Sara will be seen in Atrangi Re co-starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The venture is being helmed by Aanand L Rai.

 

