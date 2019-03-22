Adah Sharma wears 'nimbu-mirchi' to an awards night, pics go viral—See inside

New Delhi: The quirk box of style, actress Adah Sharma has done it again! After creating sensation online with her newspaper dress and fusion wear recently, the star donned nimbu-mirchi earrings to Mirchi Awards night.

She shared her look for the big night on social media with a caption where she sought suggestions from people. She wrote: “Poll : Nimbu Ya Mirchi ? And if Mirchi red or green ? #ufffcomplexlifequestions !!!! .

For the Mirchi music awards.

Outfit by @labelsashe

Shoes by - @aldo_shoes

Earrings by - the leftovers from our weekly nimbu Mirchi stash

Styled by - @juhi.ali

Hmu- @snehal_uk”

Her mustard outfit by Sache label makes her look stunning and the edginess she added with her quirky earrings. The picture has been liked by 64, 802 likes so far.

She is a popular name in the Telugu film industry as she featured in several hit films, be it her debut 'Heart Attack' or her last film 'Kshanam' which was remade in Hindi as 'Baaghi 2'.

Adah has completed the London schedule for 'Commando 3' where she has done some crazy stunts. Also, she busy with her Tamil debut with Prabhudheva titled 'Charlie Chaplin 2' which is the 'No Entry' sequel.

She has also bagged her next big Telugu venture titled 'Kalki'. Dr Rajasekhar film is helmed by 'Queen' director Prasanth Varma and produced by C Kalyan.