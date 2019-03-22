हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma wears 'nimbu-mirchi' to an awards night, pics go viral—See inside

She is a popular name in the Telugu film industry.

Adah Sharma wears &#039;nimbu-mirchi&#039; to an awards night, pics go viral—See inside
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The quirk box of style, actress Adah Sharma has done it again! After creating sensation online with her newspaper dress and fusion wear recently, the star donned nimbu-mirchi earrings to Mirchi Awards night.

She shared her look for the big night on social media with a caption where she sought suggestions from people. She wrote: “Poll : Nimbu Ya Mirchi ? And if Mirchi red or green ? #ufffcomplexlifequestions !!!! .

For the Mirchi music awards.

Outfit by @labelsashe

Shoes by - @aldo_shoes

Earrings by - the leftovers from our weekly nimbu Mirchi stash

Styled by - @juhi.ali

Hmu- @snehal_uk”

Her mustard outfit by Sache label makes her look stunning and the edginess she added with her quirky earrings. The picture has been liked by 64, 802 likes so far.

She is a popular name in the Telugu film industry as she featured in several hit films, be it her debut 'Heart Attack' or her last film 'Kshanam' which was remade in Hindi as 'Baaghi 2'.

Adah has completed the London schedule for 'Commando 3' where she has done some crazy stunts. Also, she busy with her Tamil debut with Prabhudheva titled 'Charlie Chaplin 2' which is the 'No Entry' sequel.

She has also bagged her next big Telugu venture titled 'Kalki'. Dr Rajasekhar film is helmed by 'Queen' director Prasanth Varma and produced by C Kalyan.

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Adah Sharmaadah sharma photosadah sharma picsnimbu mirchi
Next
Story

'Gully Boy' actor Vijay Varma meets kids with down syndrome, spends fun time at a city cafe—Pics inside

Must Watch

PT20M49S

Rajiv Gauba: "JKLF has been at the forefront of separatist activities & violence since 1988"