Aditya Roy Kapur shares first look of Malang on his birthday

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur turned 34 years old on Saturday. On his special day, the actor took to social media to share the first look of his upcoming film Malang featuring Disha Patani in the lead role.

Film critic and trade analyst also shared the first look on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani... First glimpse of #Malang... Costars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu... Directed by Mohit Suri... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani."

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani... First glimpse of #Malang... Costars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu... Directed by Mohit Suri... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani. pic.twitter.com/V6YXreg8Tq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 16, 2019

Malang is a revenge drama helmed by Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri and it is said to hit the theatres on February 14, 2020.

The film is produced Bhushan, Luv Ranjan, Ankur and Jay Shewakramani. Malang will be Aditya Roy Kapur's second collaboration with Mohit. Adi's debut film Aashiqui 2 also starring Shraddha was his first.

Apart from Adi and Disha, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles.