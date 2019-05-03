Adnan Sami credits his success to Asha Bhosle

Mumbai: Popular singer Adnan Sami is thankful to legendary singer Asha Bhosle for supporting him during the tough phase of his career.

The singer thanked Asha when she joined the team of talent hunt singing reality show "The Voice", produced by Banijay Asia, as a celebrity guest.

"Whatever I am today and whatever I will be, it will be all because of you. I cannot thank you enough for supporting me during the tough phase of my career," Adnan said in a statement.

"Thank you for giving me a roof during my struggle and it is all because of your blessings it is where I have reached today," he added.

Asha also mentioned that she first met Adnan as a child in London.